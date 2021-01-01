As of November 1, the free daily Pattern Trapper daily reports are no longer being published on the website. A recurring $50 per month paid subscription is now available that includes all 8 reports delivered via e-mail by 7:00PM Eastern Time on the day before the targeted trading day. Cancelation can occur at any time with the subscription ending on the user’s next due date. The daily report package consists of the following:

Pattern Trapper Signal Reports: Futures Forex Stocks ETFs Trend Trader Daily Reports: Futures Forex Stocks ETFs

The Pattern Trapper On-Line Course is an in-depth discussion of the creation and use of these reports (as well as trading in general). The cost of the course is $265 and includes a free month subscription to the reports. Click Here

If you wish to subscribe to these 8 daily reports please process payment via the accompanying Subscribe button. Feel free to e-mail me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions or requests that certain instruments be included in any of the reports.

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Bob Hunt - developer of the Pattern Trapper Cutting-Edge Indicators Library and creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Advanced Short Term Trading Strategies One-On-One Mentoring Program.

"Ever since the service began in 1999 the personal aspect that I've enjoyed most about working with other traders is that it forces me to develop a deeper understanding of why I trade the way that I do. Before I can explain the process to anyone else I must have a very clear understanding of it in my own mind. Working with other traders forces one to confront their own beliefs about trading, and in the process, makes them a better trader.

My overriding objective has always been to make these trading techniques as easily understood as possible. If you should ever have any questions about the cutting-edge indicators, the on-line course, the one-on-one mentoring program - or even the trading methods used in general, please don't hesitate to contact me."

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Get a rebate from TradeStation® on any Pattern Trapper purchase.

